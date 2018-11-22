Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Has $11.33 Million Holdings in Deere & Company (DE)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 20.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 75,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,732 shares during the period. Deere & Company makes up 1.5% of Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $11,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 158.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Sun Life Financial INC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 283.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. 65.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DE opened at $141.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.91. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $175.26. The company has a market capitalization of $45.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.97.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.14). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 28.51% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 41.32%.

A number of analysts have commented on DE shares. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $193.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $145.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.75.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes agriculture and turf, and construction and forestry equipment worldwide. The company's Agriculture and Turf segment provides agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; related harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, and nutrient management and soil preparation machinery.

