Affinity Investment Advisors LLC Has $9.46 Million Holdings in J M Smucker Co (SJM)

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,690 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of J M Smucker worth $9,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SJM. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of J M Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J M Smucker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J M Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of J M Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 347.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SJM opened at $109.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.17. J M Smucker Co has a 12 month low of $96.13 and a 12 month high of $133.38. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.35.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.02. J M Smucker had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that J M Smucker Co will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. J M Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 42.71%.

In related news, SVP Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.74, for a total value of $166,110.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,904,045.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $95.00 price target on shares of J M Smucker and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of J M Smucker from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.09.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company primarily offers coffee, pet food and pet snacks, peanut butter, fruit spreads, shortening and oils, baking mixes and ready-to-spread frostings, frozen sandwiches, flour and baking ingredients, juices and beverages, and portion control products.

