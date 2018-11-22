AFLAC Incorporated (AFL) Position Boosted by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,431,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,126 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $114,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 34,171.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 93,631 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH purchased a new position in shares of AFLAC in the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AFLAC in the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AFLAC in the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of AFLAC in the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AFL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AFLAC from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AFLAC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on AFLAC from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of AFLAC in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.38.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $44.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. AFLAC Incorporated has a one year low of $41.41 and a one year high of $48.19.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 21.51%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. AFLAC’s payout ratio is currently 30.59%.

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total transaction of $69,570.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $824,590.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas Wayne Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total value of $93,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,040.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiary, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

