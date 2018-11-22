AGF Investments Inc. Reduces Position in Amgen, Inc. (AMGN)

AGF Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,087 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 22,238 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $25,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Amgen by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,157,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $767,460,000 after purchasing an additional 128,865 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,207,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $592,025,000 after purchasing an additional 72,205 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Amgen by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,365,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $436,551,000 after purchasing an additional 343,690 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Amgen by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,328,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $482,749,000 after purchasing an additional 275,469 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Amgen by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,227,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $411,253,000 after purchasing an additional 69,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $192.77 on Thursday. Amgen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.31 and a 12-month high of $210.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.37.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.24. Amgen had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 54.14%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.27 EPS. Amgen’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 41.97%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Cann reissued a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.55.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company's products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Aimovig for the prevention of migraine.

