Agility Health (AHI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Agility Health Inc (CVE:AHI)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 1055350 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Agility Health (CVE:AHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.72 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Agility Health Inc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agility Health Company Profile (CVE:AHI)

Agility Health, Inc provides rehabilitation services through its clinics. It operates through Hospital Contract Services, Long-Term Care Contract Services, Outpatient Services, Industrial Rehabilation, and Manufacturing and Distribution segments. The company offers physical therapy, occupational therapy, and speech pathology services, as well as clinical management software to provide care and treatment in the areas of orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and various other injuries and conditions.

