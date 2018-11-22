Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) Position Reduced by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,141,263 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 97,939 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $39,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 278.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,668,472 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $125,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699,518 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter worth approximately $87,056,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 144.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,641,990 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $75,883,000 after purchasing an additional 969,997 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter worth approximately $15,802,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 18.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,187,783 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $74,671,000 after purchasing an additional 344,435 shares in the last quarter. 60.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AEM opened at $37.28 on Thursday. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a twelve month low of $32.18 and a twelve month high of $49.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59 and a beta of -0.59.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $518.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AEM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.25.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

