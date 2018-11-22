Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Buys 3,200 Shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 474.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 14,167 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $305,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,218,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 33,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 6,975 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF alerts:

Shares of KBWD stock opened at $21.70 on Thursday. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 1-year low of $21.02 and a 1-year high of $24.10.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.1377 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/22/ahrens-investment-partners-llc-buys-3200-shares-of-invesco-kbw-high-dividend-yield-financial-etf-kbwd.html.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.