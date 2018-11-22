Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Invests $211,000 in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the second quarter valued at about $143,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the second quarter valued at about $157,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the third quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1,328.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. 64.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. TheStreet raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Blackstone Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

In related news, Director Leonard W. Cotton bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.87 per share, for a total transaction of $101,610.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,074 shares in the company, valued at $646,036.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Douglas N. Armer sold 803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $27,302.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 62,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,413 shares of company stock valued at $83,123. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $34.87 on Thursday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $35.42. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.46.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $105.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.06 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 50.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America and Europe. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

