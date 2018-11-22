Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM) Shares Sold by AMG Funds LLC

AMG Funds LLC decreased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,314 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 7,107 shares during the quarter. AMG Funds LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 260,048 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $18,458,000 after buying an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 13.2% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,139 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $246,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 24.6% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,642 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 5,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $67.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.56. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.39 and a fifty-two week high of $83.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $669.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.17 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, October 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.10 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology infrastructure company to buy up to 10.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 12th. TheStreet raised Akamai Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. BidaskClub lowered Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine lowered Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.44.

In related news, insider William Wheaton sold 3,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.73, for a total transaction of $281,325.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,820 shares in the company, valued at $1,923,798.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Sagan sold 55,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.46, for a total value of $3,910,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,911.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,545 shares of company stock valued at $4,567,902. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/22/akamai-technologies-inc-akam-shares-sold-by-amg-funds-llc.html.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers Web and mobile performance solutions, such as Ion, a situational performance solution; Dynamic Site Accelerator that helps in consistent Website performance; Image Manager that automatically optimizes online images; CloudTest to conduct load testing and other analysis of Websites in a pre-production environment; mPulse that provides real-time Website performance data to provide insight about end-user experiences on a Website; and Global Traffic Management, a fault-tolerant solution.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.