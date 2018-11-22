Aker BP ASA (DETNF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of Aker BP ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th.

DETNF stock opened at $26.80 on Tuesday. Aker BP ASA has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $39.38.

Aker BP ASA Company Profile

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. As of December 31, 2017, it had working interests in 28 fields/projects containing estimated total net proven reserves of 692 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves of 914 million barrels of oil equivalents.

