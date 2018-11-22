Aldebaran Financial Inc. Reduces Stake in United Technologies Co. (UTX)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. cut its stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UTX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Technologies in the second quarter worth $341,297,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in United Technologies by 25.0% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,752,295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $844,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,539 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in United Technologies by 597.6% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,289,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $161,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,849 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its holdings in United Technologies by 5,810.8% in the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 993,368 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,864,000 after purchasing an additional 976,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in United Technologies by 2.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,461,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,308,428,000 after purchasing an additional 707,417 shares in the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UTX stock opened at $125.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.17. United Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $115.40 and a 52-week high of $144.15. The stock has a market cap of $102.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from United Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 44.21%.

UTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of United Technologies to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of United Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.90.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

