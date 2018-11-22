Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP) Shares Sold by Domani Wealth LLC

Domani Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 45.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,564 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMLP. Sadoff Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000.

NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $9.59 on Thursday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $11.89.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

