Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE) Position Lifted by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 15.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 11,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.6% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,703,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,038,000 after purchasing an additional 215,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 64.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 99,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,588,000 after purchasing an additional 39,173 shares during the last quarter.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $121.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.69. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a fifty-two week low of $114.00 and a fifty-two week high of $134.37.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $1.50. The company had revenue of $341.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.42 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 34.48%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ARE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. Evercore ISI set a $148.00 target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.17.

In related news, insider Thomas J. Andrews sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total transaction of $1,277,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,592,173.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joel S. Marcus sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $614,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 557,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,436,486.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,450 shares of company stock worth $4,069,874. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500 company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $18.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 32.0 million SF as of June 30, 2018.

