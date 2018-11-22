Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN) is BB Biotech AG’s 6th Largest Position

BB Biotech AG cut its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,314,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Alexion Pharmaceuticals accounts for 4.8% of BB Biotech AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. BB Biotech AG owned approximately 0.59% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $182,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $102,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 145.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $138,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $209,000. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ALXN stock opened at $118.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.16. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.10 and a fifty-two week high of $140.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.99.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALXN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $165.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $156.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.50.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN) is BB Biotech AG’s 6th Largest Position” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/22/alexion-pharmaceuticals-inc-alxn-is-bb-biotech-ags-6th-largest-position.html.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease; and generalized myasthenia gravis, a debilitating, complement-mediated neuromuscular disease.

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.