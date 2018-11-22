Alfa Financial Software’s (ALFA) “Speculative Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report released on Thursday. They presently have a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Alfa Financial Software from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 115 ($1.50) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on shares of Alfa Financial Software in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Alfa Financial Software from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th.

Shares of LON:ALFA traded up GBX 5.60 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 125.60 ($1.64). 180,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,970. Alfa Financial Software has a 52-week low of GBX 325 ($4.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 548 ($7.16).

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and consultancy services to the asset finance industry in the United Kingdom, the United States of America, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its solutions include point of sale, such as Web-based quotation, multiple channels, and templates and business rules; originations, including credit and document management, and workflow and business rules; contract management comprising leases and loans, reporting and business intelligence, customer, asset and contract management, and bad debt management; and wholesale consisting of dealer portal, audit, and entire unit lifecycle.

