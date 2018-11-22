Align Technology (ALGN) Earns “Outperform” Rating from William Blair

William Blair reissued their outperform rating on shares of Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) in a research note released on Monday morning. William Blair also issued estimates for Align Technology’s Q1 2019 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $7.34 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.18 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays restated a buy rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Align Technology from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Saturday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Align Technology from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $352.20.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $215.72 on Monday. Align Technology has a 52 week low of $188.57 and a 52 week high of $398.88. The company has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 42.88, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.00.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. Align Technology had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 34.09%. The company had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Align Technology will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Simon Beard sold 3,895 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.48, for a total transaction of $1,497,549.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,284.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Lacob sold 10,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.00, for a total transaction of $3,820,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Guardian Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, HPM Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intraoral scanners, and computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers Invisalign Full, a treatment used for a range of malocclusion; Invisalign Teen treatment that addresses orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators, compensation for tooth eruption, and six free single arch replacement aligners; and Invisalign Assist treatment for anterior alignment and aesthetically-oriented cases.

