Alliant Energy Co. (LNT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.80.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LNT. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, Director Deborah B. Dunie acquired 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.80 per share, for a total transaction of $54,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,740. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNT stock traded down $1.19 on Thursday, reaching $44.07. 1,964,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,767,425. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Alliant Energy has a one year low of $36.84 and a one year high of $46.05.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $928.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st were issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.43%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

