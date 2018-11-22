Allison P. Bebo Sells 6,500 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (HOLX) Stock

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) SVP Allison P. Bebo sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $41.54 on Thursday. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.10 and a 52-week high of $45.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95.
Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). Hologic had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a positive return on equity of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $813.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HOLX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hologic from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.41.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HOLX. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Hologic by 3.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 912,024 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,253,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Hologic during the third quarter worth approximately $397,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Hologic by 37.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 370,187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,169,000 after acquiring an additional 99,888 shares during the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hologic by 18.9% during the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 22,176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hologic by 25.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 13,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.12% of the company’s stock.
About Hologic
Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.
