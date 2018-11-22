Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) Stake Increased by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 841.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,733,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,428,946,000 after buying an additional 269,848 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 134,676.9% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 17,938,806 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,939,000 after buying an additional 17,925,496 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Alphabet by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,249,834 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,669,682,000 after buying an additional 24,188 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,740,929 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,965,840,000 after buying an additional 159,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 115,058.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,388,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 1,387,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,415.00 to $1,315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Wedbush set a $1,350.00 target price on shares of Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,250.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 27th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,355.00 to $1,465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,450.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,333.29.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,043.43 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $984.00 and a 1 year high of $1,291.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $714.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $2.52. Alphabet had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The firm had revenue of $27.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.32 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 45.24 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

