Altaba (AABA) Shares Gap Up to $60.89

Altaba Inc (NASDAQ:AABA) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $59.67, but opened at $60.89. Altaba shares last traded at $62.15, with a volume of 4307039 shares.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AABA. BidaskClub upgraded Altaba from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Altaba from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Altaba to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (down from $91.00) on shares of Altaba in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Altaba currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AABA. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Altaba by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. BB&T Corp raised its stake in Altaba by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 16,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Altaba by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in Altaba by 259.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Altaba by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period.

Altaba Company Profile (NASDAQ:AABA)

Altaba Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company in the United States. Its assets consist primarily of equity investments, short-term debt investments, and cash. The company was formerly known as Yahoo! Inc and changed its name to Altaba Inc in June 2017. Altaba Inc was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.

