Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,418 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.0% of Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidant Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 657.4% in the second quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 154.3% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 89 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 47.1% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,566.69, for a total value of $2,704,106.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 16,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,632.23, for a total transaction of $27,689,149.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,884,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,757,711,091.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,950 shares of company stock worth $54,540,968. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,525.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 12th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, November 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,085.14.

Amazon.com stock opened at $1,516.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $739.46 billion, a PE ratio of 333.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,124.74 and a 1 year high of $2,050.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $2.46. The firm had revenue of $56.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.05 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 24.35%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

