Ambarella (AMBA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $30.00

Shares of Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.00 and last traded at $31.92, with a volume of 11657 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.85.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMBA. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Monday, November 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Dougherty & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.45.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 59.36 and a beta of 1.13.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $62.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.27 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.71%. On average, research analysts predict that Ambarella Inc will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ambarella news, insider Leslie Kohn sold 6,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total value of $241,092.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 916,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,509,550.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 10,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $381,452.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,609 shares of company stock valued at $1,628,876 over the last three months. 5.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ambarella in the second quarter worth $264,000. Marathon Capital Management bought a new stake in Ambarella in the second quarter worth $270,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Ambarella in the second quarter worth $280,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Ambarella during the third quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 70.0% during the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambarella Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

