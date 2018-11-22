American Assets Trust (AAT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “American Assets, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns, operates, acquires and develops retail and office properties primarily in Southern California, Northern California and Hawaii. The trusts assets include retail properties, office properties, Waikiki Beach Walk property and multifamily properties. American Assets, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of American Assets Trust in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised American Assets Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Assets Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.40.

Shares of AAT opened at $39.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.19. American Assets Trust has a 1 year low of $30.62 and a 1 year high of $40.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $82.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.33 million. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 2.43%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is presently 56.25%.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 8,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.42 per share, with a total value of $339,248.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 13,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.08 per share, for a total transaction of $508,118.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 75,202 shares of company stock valued at $2,944,078 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAT. American Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in American Assets Trust by 76.5% during the second quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,455,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,739,000 after purchasing an additional 630,764 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,654,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,797,000 after purchasing an additional 365,588 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in American Assets Trust by 66,655.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 298,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,426,000 after acquiring an additional 297,951 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in American Assets Trust by 43.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 818,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,528,000 after acquiring an additional 246,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in American Assets Trust during the second quarter worth $7,733,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc (the company) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

Featured Article: Swap

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Assets Trust (AAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.