American International Group Inc. Acquires 12,410 Shares of Express Scripts Holding Co (ESRX)

American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Express Scripts Holding Co (NASDAQ:ESRX) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,410 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Express Scripts were worth $25,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new position in Express Scripts in the second quarter worth about $102,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Express Scripts by 147.6% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Express Scripts by 321.9% in the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Express Scripts in the third quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC lifted its holdings in Express Scripts by 758.8% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mahon Thomas P. Mac sold 5,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $520,783.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ESRX opened at $95.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $54.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Express Scripts Holding Co has a twelve month low of $60.63 and a twelve month high of $100.43.

Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.01. Express Scripts had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The business had revenue of $25.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Express Scripts Holding Co will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ESRX. BidaskClub raised shares of Express Scripts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Express Scripts to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Express Scripts from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Express Scripts in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, William Blair raised Express Scripts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.73.

Express Scripts Profile

Express Scripts Holding Company operates as a pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company in the United States and Canada. The company's PBM segment offers clinical solutions; and specialized pharmacy care, home delivery and specialty pharmacy, retail network pharmacy administration, benefit design consultation, drug utilization review, drug formulary management, public exchange, administration of group purchasing organization, and digital consumer health and drug information services.

