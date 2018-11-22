AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC) Shares Bought by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter valued at $107,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 93.2% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the third quarter valued at $120,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the third quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $87.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 12 month low of $77.28 and a 12 month high of $106.27.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $43.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.27 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 45.54% and a net margin of 0.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 16th. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.65%.

In other news, insider John G. Chou sold 6,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.19, for a total value of $601,089.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,125 shares in the company, valued at $4,837,413.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 21,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $1,885,845.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,432,415.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,371,782 over the last 90 days. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. ValuEngine upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 price objective on AmerisourceBergen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.07.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

