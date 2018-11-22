AMG Funds LLC Sells 8,043 Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (WERN)

AMG Funds LLC decreased its stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 20.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,043 shares during the period. AMG Funds LLC’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WERN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,852,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,490 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $23,053,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $21,903,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 2,183.1% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 455,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,117,000 after buying an additional 435,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Texas Money Management Ltd. grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 157.5% during the 3rd quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 672,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,776,000 after buying an additional 411,409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

WERN stock opened at $33.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.08. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.08 and a 1 year high of $43.95.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $629.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.71 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 10.71%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.35%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Stephens set a $40.00 price target on Werner Enterprises and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. BidaskClub raised Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine raised Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $48.00 price objective on Werner Enterprises and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.13.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

