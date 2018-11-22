Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Invests $224,000 in CBRE Group Inc (CBRE) Stock

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new stake in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 5,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at $1,011,772,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at $638,351,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at $327,956,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at $320,705,000. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at $311,569,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

CBRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 6th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.56.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $42.25 on Thursday. CBRE Group Inc has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $50.43. The stock has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

