Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Invests $808,000 in BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (BJ)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,905,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,444,784 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 705.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,301,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892,106 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,786,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,748,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,616,000 after purchasing an additional 725,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in BJs Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,841,000. 71.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 61,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $1,547,701.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Graham Luce sold 31,523 shares of BJs Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $790,912.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,430,535 shares of company stock worth $400,833,662 in the last ninety days.

BJ has been the topic of several research reports. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of BJs Wholesale Club to $30.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a report on Thursday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.92.

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $22.05 on Thursday. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $19.31 and a 12 month high of $32.92.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. BJs Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

BJs Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

