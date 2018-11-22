Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Purchases Shares of 155,533 Industrea Acquisition Corp (INDU)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of Industrea Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:INDU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 155,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,000.

Separately, City Financial Investment Co Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Industrea Acquisition during the third quarter worth $4,080,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:INDU opened at $10.28 on Thursday. Industrea Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $11.74.

In related news, major shareholder Polar Asset Management Partner sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $2,044,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

About Industrea Acquisition

Industrea Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to identify, source, negotiate, and execute an initial business combination with the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

