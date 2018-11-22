Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Raises Position in Carter’s, Inc. (CRI)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 195.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,664 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Carter’s worth $3,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,578 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,727 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 6,404 shares during the period. Palo Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Palo Capital Inc. now owns 21,516 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 90,722 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,833,000 after purchasing an additional 38,522 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David Pulver acquired 7,500 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $98.55 per share, with a total value of $739,125.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 63,517 shares in the company, valued at $6,259,600.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jill Wilson sold 2,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total value of $272,925.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,835 shares of company stock worth $9,606,925. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRI opened at $90.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 3.67. Carter’s, Inc. has a one year low of $86.18 and a one year high of $129.00.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.12). Carter’s had a return on equity of 33.05% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $923.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 26th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is 31.25%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen set a $95.00 target price on Carter’s and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. B. Riley assumed coverage on Carter’s in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Carter’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.30.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Simple Joys, OshKosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International.

