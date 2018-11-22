Amica Pension Fund Board of Trustees Acquires Shares of 4,209 M&T Bank Co. (MTB)

Amica Pension Fund Board of Trustees acquired a new stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $372,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 618,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,166,000 after acquiring an additional 74,509 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 220.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,300,000. Institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 25,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.76, for a total transaction of $4,531,569.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $153,643.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,218,771.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,873 shares of company stock valued at $4,972,269 in the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Wedbush set a $188.00 price target on M&T Bank and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.36.

M&T Bank stock opened at $167.83 on Thursday. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $154.33 and a 52 week high of $197.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.86.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.18. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 42.78%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide retail and commercial banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

