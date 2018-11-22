Amica Pension Fund Board of Trustees Takes Position in Kilroy Realty Corp (KRC)

Amica Pension Fund Board of Trustees bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 37,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,670,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $280,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $281,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $348,000. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Kilroy Realty from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kilroy Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.63.

Shares of KRC opened at $67.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.63. Kilroy Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $62.91 and a 12-month high of $77.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $186.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.32 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 3.16%. Analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Corp will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

