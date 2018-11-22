Amica Retiree Medical Trust Acquires New Position in Urban Edge Properties (UE)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 458,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,797,000 after buying an additional 11,472 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 23,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $565,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $447,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,689,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,507,000 after buying an additional 858,396 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

Shares of UE opened at $19.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Urban Edge Properties has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $26.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.57.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $112.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.49 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is 65.67%.

Several research firms recently commented on UE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Amica Retiree Medical Trust Acquires New Position in Urban Edge Properties (UE)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/22/amica-retiree-medical-trust-acquires-new-position-in-urban-edge-properties-ue.html.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 88 properties totaling 16.3 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Read More: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.