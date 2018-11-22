Amica Retiree Medical Trust Increases Stake in Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (PHX)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE:PHX) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,509 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Panhandle Oil and Gas were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PHX. Amica Pension Fund Board of Trustees lifted its holdings in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas by 8.1% during the third quarter. Amica Pension Fund Board of Trustees now owns 244,918 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 18,422 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas by 13.1% during the third quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 235,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 27,268 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,165,357 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,903 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas during the third quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Panhandle Oil and Gas during the third quarter worth $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PHX opened at $16.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $23.10. The firm has a market cap of $278.86 million, a P/E ratio of 78.95 and a beta of 0.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. Panhandle Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.19%.

About Panhandle Oil and Gas

Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its mineral and leasehold properties are located in Arkansas, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, and Texas. As of September 30, 2017, the company owned perpetual ownership of 255,039 net mineral acres; leased 19,351 net acres; and held working and royalty interests in 6,095 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as 63 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

