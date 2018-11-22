Amphenol (APH) Given News Sentiment Rating of 2.43

News headlines about Amphenol (NYSE:APH) have trended positive recently, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Amphenol earned a media sentiment score of 2.43 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the electronics maker an news buzz score of 5 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

NYSE:APH opened at $84.87 on Thursday. Amphenol has a one year low of $80.42 and a one year high of $97.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.88.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. Amphenol had a return on equity of 28.57% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.49%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on APH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Goldman Sachs Group raised Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Amphenol from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Amphenol from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.33.

In other Amphenol news, VP Richard Gu sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $174,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.51, for a total value of $716,325.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, bus bars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

