Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC Acquires Shares of 9,877 General Electric (GE)

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 153.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 8,264 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. 54.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other General Electric news, Chairman H Lawrence Culp, Jr. purchased 225,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $2,189,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Dimitrief purchased 10,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.48 per share, with a total value of $94,800.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,151. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 295,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,783,250 in the last 90 days. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $7.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.36. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $7.53 and a fifty-two week high of $19.39.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $29.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.08 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 27.36% and a positive return on equity of 10.29%. General Electric’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 14th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 45.71%.

Several research firms have issued reports on GE. Morningstar set a $13.70 price target on General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $9.00 price target on General Electric and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on General Electric from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on General Electric from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. General Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.09.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

