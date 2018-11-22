Analysts Anticipate Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NXGN) to Post $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Nextgen Healthcare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.14. Nextgen Healthcare also posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Nextgen Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nextgen Healthcare.

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Nextgen Healthcare had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $130.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NXGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Nextgen Healthcare from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Nextgen Healthcare from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nextgen Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Shares of NXGN opened at $15.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Nextgen Healthcare has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $23.73. The company has a market cap of $988.78 million, a PE ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.93.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Nextgen Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nextgen Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,534,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC purchased a new stake in Nextgen Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,953,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Nextgen Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,559,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Nextgen Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,321,000. 68.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

