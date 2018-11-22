Analysts Anticipate Urogen Pharma Ltd (URGN) Will Post Earnings of -$1.31 Per Share

Analysts expect Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) to post earnings of ($1.31) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Urogen Pharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.46). Urogen Pharma posted earnings of ($0.74) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 77%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Urogen Pharma will report full year earnings of ($4.47) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.78) to ($3.96). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($5.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.32) to ($3.83). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Urogen Pharma.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.19). Urogen Pharma had a negative return on equity of 61.06% and a negative net margin of 4,296.08%. The firm had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter.

URGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer set a $75.00 target price on shares of Urogen Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urogen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Urogen Pharma by 31.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Urogen Pharma by 34.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Urogen Pharma by 19.3% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Urogen Pharma by 10.0% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 22,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Urogen Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URGN stock traded up $3.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.95. The stock had a trading volume of 198,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,696. Urogen Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $36.66 and a fifty-two week high of $69.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $641.23 million, a PE ratio of -23.34 and a beta of 2.39.

Urogen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug, which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant or supplemental in post-surgery therapy.

