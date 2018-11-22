Analysts Expect CDW (CDW) Will Announce Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) to announce earnings of $1.20 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for CDW’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.23 and the lowest is $1.17. CDW reported earnings of $0.99 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDW will report full-year earnings of $5.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.98 to $5.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $5.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CDW.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.08. CDW had a return on equity of 70.39% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered CDW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on CDW from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CDW from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. CDW presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.63.

Shares of CDW stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.73. 1,048,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,139,704. CDW has a 12-month low of $65.98 and a 12-month high of $92.18. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 26th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.65%.

In other CDW news, insider Christina V. Rother sold 4,000 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.63, for a total transaction of $350,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,659,542.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,421 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.25, for a total value of $216,074.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,056.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 91,252 shares of company stock valued at $7,918,866. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CDW by 149.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of CDW by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CDW by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

