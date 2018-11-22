Analysts Expect Ferro Co. (FOE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ferro’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.42. Ferro reported earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ferro will report full-year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ferro.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Ferro had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The business had revenue of $395.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ferro in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Ferro from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

NYSE FOE traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.85. 335,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 991,993. Ferro has a 52-week low of $15.59 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

In other news, CFO Benjamin Schlater sold 5,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $105,969.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Barna sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $143,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Ferro by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,629,296 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,970,000 after purchasing an additional 265,202 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ferro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,212,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Ferro by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,216,520 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,468,000 after purchasing an additional 655,644 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ferro by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 117,420 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 50,267 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ferro by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,724,384 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $119,353,000 after purchasing an additional 428,281 shares during the period. 98.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through four business units: Tile Coating Systems; Porcelain Enamel; Performance Colors and Glass; and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

