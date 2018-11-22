Analysts Expect Kirby Co. (KEX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) will announce $0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Kirby’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.71. Kirby posted earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Kirby will report full year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.86. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kirby.

Get Kirby alerts:

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The shipping company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. Kirby had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $704.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.20 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KEX shares. Gabelli raised Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Kirby from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

In related news, VP Amy D. Husted sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $89,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,248.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director J H. Pyne sold 52,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $4,651,839.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 225,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,793,476.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEX. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Kirby by 87.1% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,700,947 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $468,902,000 after buying an additional 2,653,183 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Kirby during the third quarter worth $47,952,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Kirby by 90.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 797,270 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $66,652,000 after buying an additional 379,470 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Kirby by 124.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 528,341 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,169,000 after buying an additional 293,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Kirby during the second quarter worth $21,646,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

KEX traded up $1.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,020. Kirby has a twelve month low of $61.90 and a twelve month high of $94.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.00.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. It operates in two segments, Marine Transportation and Distribution and Services. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Read More: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kirby (KEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.