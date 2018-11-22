Analysts Issue Forecasts for Assembly Biosciences Inc’s FY2018 Earnings (ASMB)

Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) – Research analysts at Leerink Swann issued their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report issued on Monday, November 19th. Leerink Swann analyst G. Porges forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($3.93) per share for the year. Leerink Swann currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Swann also issued estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ FY2019 earnings at ($4.44) EPS.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.14. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 469.91% and a negative return on equity of 50.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 million.

ASMB has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 3rd. B. Riley upgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Sunday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

NASDAQ:ASMB opened at $25.10 on Tuesday. Assembly Biosciences has a twelve month low of $20.61 and a twelve month high of $67.36. The stock has a market cap of $622.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 1.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Assembly Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $145,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Assembly Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Assembly Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $348,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 20.5% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management Inc. grew its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 42.9% in the second quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Uri A. Lopatin sold 15,204 shares of Assembly Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $609,528.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome in the United States.

