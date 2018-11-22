Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for KB Home (KBH)

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/19/2018 – KB Home had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $30.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/16/2018 – KB Home had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

11/15/2018 – KB Home had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $18.00 to $16.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/15/2018 – KB Home had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research to $18.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/15/2018 – KB Home had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $35.00 to $30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/15/2018 – KB Home was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

11/15/2018 – KB Home was given a new $23.00 price target on by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/15/2018 – KB Home had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $26.00 to $23.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/15/2018 – KB Home was given a new $23.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/15/2018 – KB Home had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $27.00 to $21.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/25/2018 – KB Home was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

10/17/2018 – KB Home was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

10/11/2018 – KB Home was given a new $30.00 price target on by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/4/2018 – KB Home was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

9/27/2018 – KB Home was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/27/2018 – KB Home was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

9/27/2018 – KB Home had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities.

9/26/2018 – KB Home was upgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

9/26/2018 – KB Home had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $29.00 to $27.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/26/2018 – KB Home was given a new $32.00 price target on by analysts at MKM Partners. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/26/2018 – KB Home had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $25.00 to $26.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/26/2018 – KB Home had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $37.00 to $38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/24/2018 – KB Home was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Rising labor costs are threatening KB Home’s growth prospective as they limit homebuilders’ pricing power. Also, land prices are increasing due to limited availability. Moreover, the recently imposed tariff on imported steel and aluminum is a big concern. The rise in mortgage rates may also likely to hit buyers’ affordability. Meanwhile, earnings estimates for fiscal 2018 and 2019 have moved south over the past seven days limiting upside potential for the stock. However, company’s shares have gained 20.2% in the past year, outperforming its industry’s decline of 2.9%. The outperformance was backed by an impressive earnings surprise history, beating the consensus mark for 10 straight quarters given its built-to-order approach and returns-focused growth plan.”

Shares of KBH stock opened at $20.38 on Thursday. KB Home has a 52 week low of $16.82 and a 52 week high of $38.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.54.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 25th. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. KB Home had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. KB Home’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that KB Home will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.41%.

In other news, SVP William R. Hollinger sold 79,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total transaction of $1,906,353.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 234,539 shares in the company, valued at $5,619,554.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,413,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $248,990,000 after buying an additional 79,827 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 2.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,847,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,090,000 after buying an additional 63,964 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 5.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,047,845 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,784,000 after buying an additional 109,984 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 283.4% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,289,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,829,000 after buying an additional 953,079 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in KB Home by 6.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,241,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,689,000 after purchasing an additional 72,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers. The company also provides property and casualty insurance, as well as earthquake, flood, and personal property insurance to its homebuyers; title services; and mortgage banking services, including residential mortgage loan originations to its homebuyers.

