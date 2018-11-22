Analysts Set MakeMyTrip Limited (MMYT) Price Target at $32.20

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.20.

MMYT has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.80 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of MakeMyTrip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of MakeMyTrip from $39.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th.

Shares of MMYT opened at $22.16 on Monday. MakeMyTrip has a 12-month low of $20.82 and a 12-month high of $41.70.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip in the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip in the third quarter worth approximately $235,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 30.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 90.6% in the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 9,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip in the second quarter worth approximately $360,000. 44.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, China, Colombia, and Peru. It operates through two segments, Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages. The company's services and products include air tickets, hotels, packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as facilitating access to travel insurance and visa processing.

