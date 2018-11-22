Analysts Set Mediclinic International PLC (MDC) PT at $560.17

Shares of Mediclinic International PLC (LON:MDC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 560.17 ($7.32).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MDC shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Mediclinic International from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 660 ($8.62) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 28th. HSBC raised Mediclinic International to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 540 ($7.06) to GBX 390 ($5.10) in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Citigroup raised Mediclinic International to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Mediclinic International from GBX 660 ($8.62) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 9th.

MDC traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 340.20 ($4.45). The stock had a trading volume of 1,208,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. Mediclinic International has a 1 year low of GBX 495.40 ($6.47) and a 1 year high of GBX 890.18 ($11.63).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th.

About Mediclinic International

Mediclinic International plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates private hospitals. The company offers acute care, specialist-orientated, and multidisciplinary healthcare services under the Mediclinic and Hirslanden brand names. It operates 17 private acute care hospitals and 4 clinics with approximately 1,805 inpatient beds in Switzerland; 49 acute care private hospitals and 2 day clinics in South Africa, and 3 hospitals in Namibia with approximately 8,131 inpatient beds; and 6 acute care private hospitals and 22 clinics with approximately 748 inpatient beds in the United Arab Emirates.

