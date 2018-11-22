Analysts Set NY MTG TR INC/SH (NYMT) PT at $6.38

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.38.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price (up previously from $6.25) on shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in a report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded NY MTG TR INC/SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th.

NASDAQ:NYMT opened at $6.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.55, a quick ratio of 88.95 and a current ratio of 88.96. NY MTG TR INC/SH has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $6.54. The company has a market cap of $843.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.00.

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. NY MTG TR INC/SH had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 25.07%. The company had revenue of $19.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.10 million. On average, research analysts forecast that NY MTG TR INC/SH will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 26th. NY MTG TR INC/SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.21%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 263,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 20,840 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 211,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 11,592 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $840,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 99,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 45,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 109,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 22,817 shares during the last quarter. 52.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NY MTG TR INC/SH Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust (REIT), acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related, and financial assets in the United States. The company's investment portfolio includes residential mortgage loans, including second mortgages and loans sourced from distressed markets; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities; multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities; and preferred equities.

