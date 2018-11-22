Analyzing Naspers (NPSNY) & Adaptive Medias (ADTM)

Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) and Adaptive Medias (OTCMKTS:ADTM) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Dividends

Naspers pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Adaptive Medias does not pay a dividend. Naspers pays out 5.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

Naspers has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adaptive Medias has a beta of 4.62, meaning that its share price is 362% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Naspers shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Naspers shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Naspers and Adaptive Medias’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Naspers N/A N/A N/A Adaptive Medias N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Naspers and Adaptive Medias, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Naspers 0 0 1 0 3.00 Adaptive Medias 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Naspers and Adaptive Medias’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Naspers $6.66 billion 12.99 $11.36 billion $1.14 34.56 Adaptive Medias $4.66 million 0.00 -$15.58 million N/A N/A

Naspers has higher revenue and earnings than Adaptive Medias.

Summary

Naspers beats Adaptive Medias on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Naspers Company Profile

Naspers Limited provides Internet and entertainment services worldwide. The company builds various companies that empower people and enrich communities; and runs various platforms in Internet, video entertainment, and media. It connects people to each other and the wider world, help people in improving their daily lives, and entertain audiences with the local and global content. The company operates various Internet platforms to provide various services and products, including ecommerce, communication, social networks, entertainment, and mobile value-added services. It also offers digital satellite and terrestrial television services to subscribers; mobile and Internet services; digital content management and protection systems to protect, manage, and monetize digital media on various platforms; and subscription video on-demand services. In addition, the company prints, publishes, and distributes newspapers, magazines, and books. Naspers Limited was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Cape Town, South Africa.

Adaptive Medias Company Profile

Adaptive Medias, Inc., a programmatic audience and content monetization company, provides digital video and mobile solutions for Website owners, app developers, and video publishers for optimize content through advertising. The company provides programmatic and real time bidding advertising solutions across mobile, video, and display, as well as a business-to-business digital video content management platform SaaS. Its platform provides a video player for publishers to offer supplement video libraries. The company provides a foundation for publishers and developers to engage brand advertisers through a multi-channel approach that delivers ads in various devices. The company was formerly known as Mimvi, Inc. and changed its name to Adaptive Medias, Inc. in November 2013. Adaptive Medias, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

