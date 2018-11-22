Analyzing Nightstar Therapeutics (NITE) and Curis (CRIS)

Nightstar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NITE) and Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Nightstar Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Nightstar Therapeutics and Curis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nightstar Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Curis -316.98% -299.20% -59.60%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Nightstar Therapeutics and Curis, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nightstar Therapeutics 0 1 7 0 2.88 Curis 0 0 3 0 3.00

Nightstar Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $34.43, suggesting a potential upside of 130.60%. Curis has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,384.38%. Given Curis’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Curis is more favorable than Nightstar Therapeutics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nightstar Therapeutics and Curis’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nightstar Therapeutics N/A N/A -$29.68 million ($1.63) -9.16 Curis $9.90 million 4.28 -$53.31 million ($1.80) -0.71

Nightstar Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Curis. Nightstar Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Curis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Nightstar Therapeutics has a beta of 3.51, indicating that its share price is 251% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Curis has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.5% of Nightstar Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.0% of Curis shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Curis shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nightstar Therapeutics beats Curis on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nightstar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nightstar Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel one-time treatments for patients suffering from rare inherited retinal diseases in the United Kingdom. The company's lead product candidate is NSR-REP1, a candidate that is in phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of patients with choroideremia. It is also developing NSR-RPGR, a candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, an inherited X-linked recessive retinal disease; and NSR-BEST1, a candidate that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of best vitelliform macular dystrophy. In addition, the company is developing NSR-ABCA4, a candidate that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of Stargardt disease. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CUDC-907, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers. The company has collaboration agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Genentech Inc. for the development and commercialization of Erivedge, an orally-administered small molecule hedgehog signaling pathway inhibitor for the treatment of advanced basal cell carcinoma; and with Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited for the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule compounds in the areas of immuno-oncology and precision oncology. Curis, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Nightstar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nightstar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.