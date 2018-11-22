Analyzing Orion Group (ORN) & Empresas ICA SAB de CV (ICAYY)

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) and Empresas ICA SAB de CV (OTCMKTS:ICAYY) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Orion Group has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Empresas ICA SAB de CV has a beta of -2.88, suggesting that its stock price is 388% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.9% of Orion Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Orion Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Orion Group and Empresas ICA SAB de CV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orion Group 1.63% 0.38% 0.21% Empresas ICA SAB de CV N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Orion Group and Empresas ICA SAB de CV, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orion Group 0 2 1 0 2.33 Empresas ICA SAB de CV 0 0 0 0 N/A

Orion Group currently has a consensus target price of $8.33, suggesting a potential upside of 90.26%. Given Orion Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Orion Group is more favorable than Empresas ICA SAB de CV.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Orion Group and Empresas ICA SAB de CV’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orion Group $578.55 million 0.22 $400,000.00 ($0.14) -31.29 Empresas ICA SAB de CV $1.09 billion N/A -$476.11 million N/A N/A

Orion Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Empresas ICA SAB de CV.

Summary

Orion Group beats Empresas ICA SAB de CV on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company's marine construction services include construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures. Its marine transportation facility projects comprise public port facilities for container ship loading and unloading; cruise ship port facilities; private terminals; special-use navy terminals; recreational use marinas and docks; and other marine-based facilities. The company's marine pipeline service projects consist of the installation and removal of underwater buried pipeline transmission lines; installation of pipeline intakes and outfalls for industrial facilities; construction of pipeline outfalls for wastewater and industrial discharges; river crossing and directional drilling; creation of hot taps and tie-ins; and inspection, maintenance, and repair services. Its bridge and causeway projects include the construction, repair, and maintenance of overwater bridges and causeways, as well as the development of fendering systems in marine environments; and marine environmental structures used for erosion control, wetlands creation, and environmental remediation. The company also offers specialty services, such as design, salvage, demolition, surveying, towing, diving and underwater inspection, excavation, and repair services. In addition, it provides light commercial, structural, and other concrete construction services. The company was formerly known as Orion Marine Group, Inc. and changed its name to Orion Group Holdings, Inc. in May 2016. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Empresas ICA SAB de CV Company Profile

Empresas ICA, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in construction and related activities for the public and private sectors. The company operates through five segments: Civil Construction, Industrial Construction, Airports, Concessions, and Corporate and Other. The Civil Construction segment focuses on the construction of infrastructure projects, such as roads, highways, transportation facilities, bridges, dams, hydroelectric plants, prisons, tunnels, canals, airports, hospitals, and athletic complexes in Mexico, as well as in other parts of Latin America, the Caribbean, Asia, and the United States. This segment is also involved in the construction, development, and remodeling of multi-storied urban buildings comprising office buildings, multiple-dwelling housing developments, and shopping centers. The Industrial Construction segment focuses on the engineering, procurement, construction, design, and commissioning of manufacturing facilities, such as power plants, chemical plants, petrochemical plants, fertilizer plants, pharmaceutical plants, steel mills, paper mills, drilling platforms, and automobile and cement factories. The Airports segment operates 13 airports in the Central North region of Mexico pursuant to concessions granted by the Mexican government, including the Monterrey airport. The Concessions segment focuses on the construction, development, maintenance, and operation of long-term concessions of toll roads, tunnels, social infrastructure, and water projects for Mexican state and municipal governments, and the governments of foreign countries. The Corporate and Other segment is involved in real estate operations, including its affordable entry-level housing operations. Empresas ICA, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1947 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

