Analyzing Royal Hawaiian Orchards (NNUTU) & Alico (ALCO)

Royal Hawaiian Orchards (OTCMKTS:NNUTU) and Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.2% of Alico shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Royal Hawaiian Orchards shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 60.1% of Alico shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Royal Hawaiian Orchards has a beta of -2636.33, meaning that its share price is 263,733% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alico has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Royal Hawaiian Orchards and Alico’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royal Hawaiian Orchards $32.19 million 1.38 $1.18 million N/A N/A Alico $129.83 million 2.10 -$9.45 million N/A N/A

Royal Hawaiian Orchards has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alico.

Profitability

This table compares Royal Hawaiian Orchards and Alico’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royal Hawaiian Orchards 15.60% 3.73% 3.07% Alico -7.94% -4.09% -1.68%

Dividends

Alico pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Royal Hawaiian Orchards does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Royal Hawaiian Orchards and Alico, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Royal Hawaiian Orchards 0 0 0 0 N/A Alico 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Alico beats Royal Hawaiian Orchards on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Royal Hawaiian Orchards

Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards, L.P. produces, markets, and distributes macadamia nut-based products in the United States. The company operates in two business segments, Orchards and Branded Products. The Orchards segment sells wet-in-shell and dry-in-shell macadamia nuts, and nut kernel. It also provides contract farming services and leases orchards. The Branded Products segment sells bulk kernel under the brand name of ROYAL HAWAIIAN ORCHARDS. The company owns or leases approximately 5,010 tree acres of macadamia orchards in two locations on the island of Hawaii, as well as 641 tree acres to another party. It also farms approximately 433 tree acres of macadamia orchards in Hawaii for other orchard owners. The company was formerly known as Royal Hawaiian Orchards, L.P. and changed its name to Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards, L.P. in September 2018. Hawaiian Macadamia Nut Orchards, L.P. was founded in 1986 and is based in Hilo, Hawaii.

About Alico

Alico, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Alico Citrus, Conservation and Environmental Resources, and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment engages in planting, owning, cultivating, and/or managing citrus groves to produce fruits for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets; and contracting for the harvesting, marketing, and hauling of citrus. The Conservation and Environmental Resources segment is involved in the activities related to cattle grazing, sod, native plant, and animal sales; and leasing, management, and/or conservation of unimproved native pasture land. The Other Operations segment engages in the activities related to rock mining royalties, oil exploration, and other lines of business; and ownership and/or lease of improved farmland. Alico, Inc. owned approximately 122,000 acres of land located in 12 counties in Florida, which include the Alachua, Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, Lee, Martin, Osceola, and Polk. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in Fort Myers, Florida. Alico, Inc. is a subsidiary of 734 Investors, LLC.

